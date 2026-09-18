FEHD clear waste and coordinate cleanup along Tung Chung breakwater

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) has taken action to resolve persistent hygiene and clutter issues along the Tung Chung East Promenade breakwater following public complaints about suspected illegal occupation of government land.

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In a social media announcement on Thursday, the department revealed that it received multiple reports via the government 1823 hotline regarding long-term accumulation of miscellaneous items.

The clutter was found concentrated along a section of the breakwater beneath the North Lantau Highway, sparking local environmental hygiene concerns.

Rapid site clearance and interdepartmental action

In response to the public alerts, the hygiene authority dispatched frontline teams on several occasions to carry out comprehensive cleanups. The department confirmed that all refuse and waste falling under its statutory jurisdiction has been cleared, resulting in a substantial improvement to the waterfront environment.

Addressing local issues that span multiple government jurisdictions requires both a clear division of responsibilities and effective coordination. While hygiene officers moved swiftly to tackle immediate cleanliness concerns, the presence of unattended personal belongings necessitated interdepartmental collaboration.

Follow-up on personal belongings left on site

Because the remaining personal property falls under the purview of other government departments, the hygiene agency has referred the matter to the appropriate authorities for coordinated enforcement.

The department stated that it remains in close communication with relevant agencies to expedite proper follow-up action regarding the remaining items. Officials reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening cross-departmental cooperation to resolve community issues effectively and safeguard public hygiene across local districts.