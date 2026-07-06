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NEWS

HKJC welcomes recognition of horse-racing tourism in first Five-Year Plan

NEWS
35 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Jockey Club has welcomed the inclusion of horse-racing tourism as a development direction in the city's first Five-Year Plan, thanking the government for its continued support in positioning the sport as a distinctive tourism experience.

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The Club said it has been working closely with the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Hong Kong Tourism Board and the tourism sector to promote horse-racing tourism since the policy direction was set in the 2024 Policy Address. The inclusion of horse-racing tourism in the Five-Year Plan provides further impetus for this work.

The Club also expressed support for the 2026 Policy Address measures to deepen the integrated development of culture, sports and tourism, and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as the Events Capital of Asia.

The Club said it stands ready to contribute to the implementation of the plan through initiatives that create sustainable economic and social value for the community.

Jockey Club horse-racing tourism Five-Year Plan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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