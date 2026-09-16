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NEWS

Over 100 evacuated after suspected gas leak at Princess Margaret Hospital

NEWS
37 mins ago
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More than 100 people were evacuated from Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung on Wednesday morning (Sep 16) after an unusual smell was detected.

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Hospital staff reported the smell at around 9am in Block G, prompting police and firefighters to attend and search for its source.

The evacuation covered floors 12 to 14, with 105 people — 50 men and 55 women — evacuated.

The Hospital Authority said the affected floors house the hospital’s pathology department and have no patient services or treatment facilities.

Staff and visitors working on the affected floors were evacuated. The hospital and Fire Services Department are investigating the source of the unknown gas.

The hospital’s emergency services were not affected.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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