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First Five-Year Plan | HK sets four binding green targets for environment

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong will pursue a suite of binding environmental targets over the next five years, ranging from deeper carbon cuts to cleaner air, as revealed in the city's first Five-Year Plan. 

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The blueprint sets a 32.5 percent cut in carbon intensity — the carbon emitted per unit of GDP — by 2030, measured against 2024 levels. That builds on a 12.3 percent drop recorded in 2024 against 2020. 

The share of zero-carbon energy in the fuel mix for electricity generation is expected to rise to 30 percent from 25 percent in 2024. 

On air quality, the average concentration of PM2.5 in the ambient air is set to be driven below 14 micrograms per cubic metre from 15 currently. 

Meanwhile, the plan also aims to push the overall compliance rate of Hong Kong's surface water quality objectives above 90 percent, from above 88 percent.

First Five-Year Planenvironmental targets

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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