First Five-Year Plan | Strengthen institutional safeguards for effective implementation

In a move to ensure effective implementation of the city’s First Five-Year Plan, John Lee said a division of labour will be delineated to conduct dynamic monitoring, mid‑term assessment, as well as final performance reporting.

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“Five‑Year Plan leads, Policy Address implements, Budget supports, annual report gives accounts” will be the model so as to advance each task in an orderly manner, Lee said.

The Chief Executive's yearly Policy Address will act as the annual action plan for fulfilling the Five-Year Plan’s goals. By aligning with the Plan’s strategic priorities, the Policy Address will specify major tasks and detailed policy initiatives, breaking down long-term targets into manageable and measurable steps.

Implementation will be monitored and reviewed regularly, with adjustments made as required to reflect real-world developments.

The government’s Budget will ensure robust financial support for both the Five-Year Plan and the annual Policy Address, deploying a range of funding mechanisms and public expenditures. Officials have emphasized a commitment to fiscal sustainability, pledging adequate resources for strategic projects and ongoing investments in critical sectors.

The Chief Executive will report to the President of the People’s Republic of China and the Central Government on the implementation of the Five‑Year Plan in the context of the annual duty visit to review its progress of implementation.