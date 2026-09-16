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Policy Address 2026 | Hong Kong to streamline satellite licensing and boost aerospace R&D

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1 hour ago
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The government will launch a new round of Special Call on Aerospace Technology, with an emphasis on supporting technology research related to national space missions, covering satellite technologies, space exploration instruments, aerospace materials, remote sensing and other areas, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said.

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Satellite Licensing and Regulatory Support

Hong Kong will announce streamlined arrangements for vetting low-Earth orbit satellite license applications this year to attract enterprises and talent. The Office of the Communications Authority will assist operators in international coordination on orbits and spectrum, while also supporting license applications. The government said these measures will position Hong Kong as a bridge for Mainland aerospace enterprises expanding globally.

Financing and Industry Development

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is considering enhancements to Chapter 18C of the Listing Rules to attract aerospace and other emerging enterprises to raise capital in the city. The Hong Kong Investment Corporation will leverage patient capital for early strategic investment, assisting Mainland aerospace firms in going global. Meanwhile, the Insurance Authority and industry stakeholders will study systemic risks in commercial aerospace and explore new insurance products tailored to the sector.

Talent and Education Initiatives

The government pledged to expand aerospace education and training. Quotas for the Young Astronaut Training Camp will increase next year, enabling 35 students to visit national aerospace and astronomy facilities. Local institutions will be supported in offering aerospace-related programs, while the Government Flying Service will establish a dedicated team in 2027 to run the “Youth Aerospace and Aviation DreamChaser Programme,” aimed at inspiring young people to pursue careers in aerospace and aviation.

policy address:Hong KongAerospace

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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