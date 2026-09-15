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(Video) Man arrested in Central over suspected indecent assault near Lan Kwai Fong

NEWS
20 mins ago
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A 28-year-old Tunisian national has been taken into police custody following allegations that he indecently assaulted a teenage woman in Central early Tuesday morning.

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The incident occurred early this morning along D'Aguilar Street near the Lan Kwai Fong entertainment district. 

A 19-year-old woman reported to police that a man passing by had inappropriately touched her on the street. 

Officers responding to the scene subsequently arrested the 28-year-old suspect and transported him to a police station for questioning and further investigation.

Recounting the encounter on social media, the victim stated that the suspect had touched her private parts as he walked past. 

Security camera footage shared by the woman showed her standing on the pavement when the suspect walked past in close proximity, causing her trousers to move noticeably. 

The victim immediately chased after the man while filming the interaction on her mobile phone to confront him, during which the suspect repeatedly attempted to evade her camera and denied having made any physical contact.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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