logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

First Five-Year Plan | End of substandard subdivided units by 2030

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan calls for a substantial increase in public housing.
Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan calls for a substantial increase in public housing.

Hong Kong aims to eradicate substandard subdivided units in residential buildings by 2030, according to the Five-Year Plan. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The government said the blueprint will strengthen housing supply, improve quality, and enhance the housing ladder to support upward mobility and home ownership. 

Eradicating Substandard Units

Authorities pledged to eliminate unsafe subdivided flats in an orderly manner, ensuring compliance with safety, fire protection, and hygiene standards. The Basic Housing Unit regime will safeguard grassroots families, with the goal of resolving the issue by 2030.

Expanding Public Housing Supply

The plan calls for a substantial increase in public housing, with total production expected to reach about 196,000 units between 2026–27 and 2030–31, including 30,000 Light Public Housing units. The composite waiting time for subsidized rental housing is projected to fall to 4.5 years by 2026–27 and below four years by 2030–31. Modular Integrated Construction and other smart technologies will be applied to accelerate delivery and improve quality.

Enhancing the Housing Ladder

The government will expand the supply of subsidized sale flats and refine resale arrangements to promote home ownership among young people and public housing residents. Larger units and designs tailored to younger lifestyles will be introduced, creating a multi‑layered housing system that supports upward mobility. The Urban Renewal Authority will also invest HK$40 billion over the next five years to regenerate old districts, reshaping communities into modern, green neighborhoods.

Five-Year PlanHousing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hung Shui Kiu University Town is expected to begin site allocation for its campus area in 2026.
First Five-Year Plan | Hung Shui Kiu to welcome universities in 2027/28
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan maps AI+ transformation and embodied intelligence development.
First Five-Year Plan | Hong Kong to drive AI+ transformation
NEWS
2 hours ago
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS
First Five-Year Plan | HK vows to scale up offshore yuan business
FINANCE
1 hour ago
First Five-Year Plan | Boost in median earnings, health spending among KPIs for livelihood
NEWS
1 hour ago
First Five-Year Plan | Seven-section maps path to 2030 with five strategic goals
NEWS
1 hour ago
HK’s first Five-Year Plan to run over 100 pages as 1823 overhaul looms: sources
NEWS
14-09-2026 18:20 HKT
John Lee assures no change to HK’s system under the city’s first Five-Year Plan
NEWS
14-09-2026 14:07 HKT
Govt officials tie city's first Five-Year Plan to vision for innovation and connectivity with green silk, blue badges
NEWS
13-09-2026 15:39 HKT
Exclusive | New frontier for IP trading in HK
NEWS
08-09-2026 06:00 HKT
HK sets Sept 16 for joint release of 5-year blueprint and Policy Address
NEWS
26-08-2026 18:46 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
8 hours ago
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
15-09-2026 01:03 HKT
logo
(Video) Man arrested in Central over suspected indecent assault near Lan Kwai Fong
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.