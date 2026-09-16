First Five-Year Plan | End of substandard subdivided units by 2030

Hong Kong aims to eradicate substandard subdivided units in residential buildings by 2030, according to the Five-Year Plan.

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The government said the blueprint will strengthen housing supply, improve quality, and enhance the housing ladder to support upward mobility and home ownership.

Eradicating Substandard Units

Authorities pledged to eliminate unsafe subdivided flats in an orderly manner, ensuring compliance with safety, fire protection, and hygiene standards. The Basic Housing Unit regime will safeguard grassroots families, with the goal of resolving the issue by 2030.

Expanding Public Housing Supply

The plan calls for a substantial increase in public housing, with total production expected to reach about 196,000 units between 2026–27 and 2030–31, including 30,000 Light Public Housing units. The composite waiting time for subsidized rental housing is projected to fall to 4.5 years by 2026–27 and below four years by 2030–31. Modular Integrated Construction and other smart technologies will be applied to accelerate delivery and improve quality.

Enhancing the Housing Ladder

The government will expand the supply of subsidized sale flats and refine resale arrangements to promote home ownership among young people and public housing residents. Larger units and designs tailored to younger lifestyles will be introduced, creating a multi‑layered housing system that supports upward mobility. The Urban Renewal Authority will also invest HK$40 billion over the next five years to regenerate old districts, reshaping communities into modern, green neighborhoods.