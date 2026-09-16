Morning Recap - September 16, 2026

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Tung Chee-hwa's state funeral set for September 19-20

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The funeral committee for Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's first Chief Executive and former vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has announced details of a high-profile state funeral. Tung passed away on September 8 at the age of 89.

Motorcyclist, 21, dies after Clear Water Bay crash

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after his vehicle crashed into a stone barrier in Clear Water Bay early on Tuesday morning.

Animal welfare group reports suspected dog killing and consumption in Tuen Mun

An animal welfare group reported a suspected case of dog killing and consumption in So Kwun Wat, Tuen Mun, on Tuesday night, but police found no evidence after investigating.

3 firefighters injured after pump component flies off at Tseung Kwan O desalination plant

Three firefighters were injured at the Tseung Kwan O desalination plant on Tuesday night when a pump component suddenly flew off while they were cooling it down.

File Photo

Girl, 17, arrested after mother reports suspected drug use at Yau Lai Estate

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday night after her mother reported her to police over suspected drug use at a flat in Yau Lai Estate.

World/China News

US Congress Democrats probe Russian oligarch financing of Trump Jr. wedding parties

Democrats in the U.S. Congress launched an investigation this week into reports that a Russian oligarch paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for the wedding celebrations of President Donald Trump's son earlier this year.

Britain to appoint ambassador to Venezuela

Britain said Tuesday it was upgrading diplomatic relations with Venezuela, hailing the country's attempts at political transition and paving the way for the appointment of an ambassador in Caracas.

File Photo/Reuters

Governments worldwide are way behind on AI, says Bill Gates

No government in the world is ready for the changes artificial intelligence will bring to society, Bill Gates said in an interview with Reuters, as he warned of the risks ahead.

Photo: Reuters

Turkey jails 31 in LGBTQ+ crackdown, detains 126 protesters

Turkish authorities arrested at least 31 people pending trial on Tuesday as part of a government campaign targeting LGBTQ+ groups, while police detained at least 126 people during protests in Ankara and Istanbul against recent raids and arrests, lawyers said.

Photo: Reuters

Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 74, departed for a state visit to Vietnam on Monday afternoon, piloting the royal aircraft himself with Queen Suthida serving as co-pilot.

fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand

US Treasury's Bessent will meet with China's He Lifeng this weekend

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said he would meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng this weekend ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.

File Photo/Reuters

Market

Wall Street ends lower as oil spikes and the benchmark Treasury yield breaches 5%

Wall Street extended its selloff on Tuesday, as rising U.S. Treasury yields, mounting debt concerns and soaring crude prices kept buyers on the sidelines.

Editorial

Beyond laissez-faire: Hong Kong's maiden Five-Year Plan and the AI frontier

The unveiling of Hong Kong's first-ever Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) marks a historic turning point in the city's governance philosophy. Long accustomed to incremental, annual policy pronouncements, the Special Administrative Region is decisively shifting toward proactive, medium-to-long-term strategic governance.

Opinion

Connected yet alone: the social pressures facing HK teens | Health Decoder | Dr Eugene Yeung Yu-hang

Ask an adult what matters most, and they may say health, wealth, or some tangible success. Ask a teenager, and the answer is often simpler: friends. In my clinical work with children and adolescents, young people rarely begin by talking about academic achievements. They often talk about friendships, rejection, loneliness and where they fit in. Social life is not the garnish on a teenager's day – It is the main course. When it turns sour, everything else can too.

What Cats' run at Xiqu Centre shows about Hong Kong | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

The popularity of Cats at the Xiqu Centre says something encouraging about Hong Kong's cultural confidence. WestK is increasingly becoming a place where audiences can move between treasured Chinese opera, contemporary performance and big international theatre without treating them as separate worlds.

Powering Hong Kong’s data-driven future | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung

In my young days as an engineer, a “data center” was simply a secure, air-conditioned computer room tucked away in a commercial building, with no dedicated building services provisions. It was important, but hardly something that the average citizen would associate with city planning, energy policy, or economic competitiveness.