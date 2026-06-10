Girl, 17, arrested after mother reports suspected drug use at Yau Lai Estate

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday night after her mother reported her to police over suspected drug use at a flat in Yau Lai Estate.

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Police received the report around 11pm from the girl's mother, who suspected her daughter was using drugs at a unit in Nga Lai House. Officers found three vape capsules suspected to contain etomidate at the flat.

The girl was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs and is being detained for investigation.