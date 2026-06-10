Girl, 17, arrested after mother reports suspected drug use at Yau Lai Estate

Read More
Man and woman arrested in Sha Tin with $310,000 worth of etomidate products
10-06-2026 04:10 HKT
Woman, 30, arrested over $1.4m etomidate drug lab in Yuen Long
21-04-2026 04:10 HKT
Woman arrested in Tai Po with $56,000 worth of etomidate capsules
25-03-2026 03:33 HKT
Aaron Kwok joins govt anti-drug campaign targeting etomidate abuse
18-03-2026 01:31 HKT
Taxi driver, passenger arrested in Tseung Kwan O drug bust
21-01-2026 05:56 HKT
Filipino man arrested for indecent exposure in Tseung Kwan O public toilet
13-11-2025 08:01 HKT
Seven arrested over Kwai Chung illegal gathering
14-09-2026 12:33 HKT