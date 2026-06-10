logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Girl, 17, arrested after mother reports suspected drug use at Yau Lai Estate

NEWS
23 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday night after her mother reported her to police over suspected drug use at a flat in Yau Lai Estate.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received the report around 11pm from the girl's mother, who suspected her daughter was using drugs at a unit in Nga Lai House. Officers found three vape capsules suspected to contain etomidate at the flat.

The girl was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs and is being detained for investigation.

drug possession etomidate Yau Lai Estate

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Man and woman arrested in Sha Tin with $310,000 worth of etomidate products
NEWS
10-06-2026 04:10 HKT
Woman, 30, arrested over $1.4m etomidate drug lab in Yuen Long
NEWS
21-04-2026 04:10 HKT
Namewee drug possession case adjourned as prosecution reviews representation letter
ENTERTAINMENT
08-04-2026 18:21 HKT
Woman arrested in Tai Po with $56,000 worth of etomidate capsules
NEWS
25-03-2026 03:33 HKT
Skateboarder's violent tremors after taking 'space oil' in MTR car sparks concern
SOCIAL BUZZ
23-03-2026 05:21 HKT
File Photo
HK drug abuse figures drop in 2025 but etomidate surge among youth rings alarm
NEWS
18-03-2026 01:39 HKT
Aaron Kwok joins govt anti-drug campaign targeting etomidate abuse
ENTERTAINMENT
18-03-2026 01:31 HKT
Taxi driver, passenger arrested in Tseung Kwan O drug bust
NEWS
21-01-2026 05:56 HKT
Woman found dead after domestic dispute in Tuen Mun, professor husband held for drug possession
NEWS
01-01-2026 03:45 HKT
Filipino man arrested for indecent exposure in Tseung Kwan O public toilet
NEWS
13-11-2025 08:01 HKT
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
15-09-2026 01:03 HKT
Source: Reuters / TCI Express
Singapore CEO loses bid to recover S$468,000 in dating expenses from ex-girlfriend
WORLD
13-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Seven arrested over Kwai Chung illegal gathering
NEWS
14-09-2026 12:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.