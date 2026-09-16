3 firefighters injured after pump component flies off at Tseung Kwan O desalination plant

Three firefighters were injured at the Tseung Kwan O desalination plant on Tuesday night when a pump component suddenly flew off while they were cooling it down.

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Police received a report around 8.45pm of a suspected fire at the plant on Wan Po Road. Initial investigations suggest a pump had overheated and produced large amounts of steam. While firefighters were using hoses to cool it, a component of the pump suddenly detached, striking three firefighters who could not avoid it in time.

One firefighter suffered an abdominal contusion and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital conscious. The other two sustained injuries to their left shoulder and right thigh, and left hand respectively, and were taken to Tseung Kwan O Hospital conscious.

No evacuation was required. Police said there is no evidence of criminal elements at this stage and are investigating the cause.

The Tseung Kwan O desalination plant is Hong Kong's first using reverse osmosis technology, producing up to 135,000 cubic metres of fresh water daily, about 5 per cent of the city's consumption.