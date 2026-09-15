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NEWS

Hong Kong Arts Development Awards open applications Wed with bigger prizes

NEWS
30 mins ago
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Applications for the 20th Hong Kong Arts Development Awards will open at noon on Wednesday, with higher cash prizes and a new online submission platform introduced this year.

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Organized by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council (HKADC), the awards are open to individual artists, collectives, arts groups, schools and institutions across several categories.

Starting with this edition, the awards will be held every two years, alternating with the Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo in October to create synergy and establish both events as highly anticipated flagship occasions in the local and international arts scene, according to the organizer.

The awards comprise seven categories: the Life Achievement Award, Award for Outstanding Contribution in Arts, Artist of the Year, Award for Young Artist, Award for Arts Education in Schools, Award for Arts Promotion and Education, and Award for Arts Sponsorship.

The Life Achievement Award and Award for Outstanding Contribution in Arts are nominated and selected by HKADC council members and arts advisers, while the remaining five categories are open for public application.

Cash prizes for Artist of the Year and the Award for Young Artist have been doubled to HK$100,000 and HK$50,000 respectively, as part of efforts to further support local arts practitioners.

Applicants can register an account on the new online platform at awards.hkadc.org.hk to complete and submit their applications.

Applications will close at 6 pm on November 30, with the results to be announced at the awards presentation ceremony in October 2027.

Hong Kong Arts Development Awards

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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