(Video) Driver cuts across Kai Tak zebra crossing against traffic, sparks online outrage

Read More
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT
A dashcam video circulating online shows a black private car with dual license plates dangerously driving against traffic and forcing its way across a zebra crossing in Kai Tak on Monday evening.
The incident occurred at 6.21pm on Muk Chui Street, where two private cars and a motorcycle had stopped at the zebra crossing to give way to pedestrians.
Impatient with the delay, the driver of the black MPV abruptly steered into the oncoming lane, overtook the three vehicles and cut across the pedestrian crossing while several people were walking across.
Social media users condemned the driver’s reckless behavior and urged the video’s poster to report the incident to police to help prevent potential accidents.