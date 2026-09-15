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NEWS

HK to broadcast 20th Asian Games live across 18 districts alongside citywide sports events

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong residents will be able to watch the upcoming 20th Asian Games live and take part in community sports activities across all 18 districts, as the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) rolls out dedicated public viewing hubs and a series of sports days from September through December.

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Live viewing sites across 18 districts

To rally community support for both national and local Hong Kong athletes, the department is setting up designated live broadcast locations, known as Asian Games Focal Sites, in sports centers across every district throughout the tournament period from September 19 to October 4. 

The viewing centers will commence broadcasting on the opening day, September 19, from 5pm to 8pm. 

Following the opening night, the hubs will operate daily between 8am and 9pm until the conclusion of the Games on October 4.

Members of the public can check the department's dedicated web portal for venue listings and any real-time adjustments to opening schedules.

Launch ceremony and community sports festival

The official rollout will be marked by a joint launching ceremony and sports day on September 19 at 2pm at the Hong Kong Park Sports Centre. The event inaugurates both the live broadcast hubs and the wider Sports Fun For All initiative, which will hold community sports days across six designated sports centers through December.

Focusing primarily on volleyball alongside football and basketball, the kickoff event on September 19 will feature skill demonstrations and athlete sharing sessions with renowned sports figures Sun Yue, Sze Hang-yu, and Lee Ho-ching. 

Visitors can also take part in fitness workout showcases, elite friendly matches, interactive game booths, and do-it-yourself workshops. Further information and schedules are accessible on the initiative's official website.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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