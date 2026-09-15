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NEWS

Police complaints fall 5pc in first eight months, serious allegations rise

NEWS
15 mins ago
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The Independent Police Complaints Council said on Tuesday it received 1,353 reportable complaints referred by the Complaints Against Police Office in the first eight months of the year, down 5 percent from the same period last year.

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The complaints involved 1,731 allegations, representing a year-on-year decline of 6 percent.

Allegations of “neglect of duty” and “misconduct/impoliteness/foul language” made up the vast majority of cases, totaling 971 and 665 respectively. Together, they accounted for about 95 percent of all allegations.

However, the number of serious allegations rose 44 percent year on year to 95.

These included 90 allegations of “assault,” three of “abuse of power,” one of “intimidation” and one of “fabrication of evidence.”

Assault allegations increased by 67 percent from the same period last year. Of the 90 allegations recorded, 87 arose from arrest operations.

The Independent Police Complaints Council

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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