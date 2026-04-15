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NEWS

Hong Kong draws 14.31mn visitors in Q1, marking 17p growth

NEWS
56 mins ago
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Hong Kong recorded a cumulative total of 14.31 million visitors in the first quarter of this year, representing a 17 percent year-on-year increase, according to The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

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Of this total, mainland visitors accounted for 11.08 million, up 20 percent from the same period last year. 

The HKTB said this growth was driven by a series of major events held in Hong Kong and targeted promotional campaigns during the extended Lunar New Year holiday.

In March alone, the city welcomed 4.35 million visitors, a 14 percent increase from the same month last year. Non-mainland visitors accounted for 27 percent of the total figure for the month.

The share of international visitors was also higher than before, which was driven by a strong line-up of world-class art and cultural events, including Art Basel Hong Kong, Art Central, and ComplexCon Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong saw steady growth in air capacity in the first quarter and welcomed a number of international cruise liners, contributing to a 19 percent year-on-year increase in long-haul visitor arrivals, totaling 990,000 during the period.

Despite the growth, the HKTB warned that developments in the Middle East may lead to volatility in the tourism market. It will closely monitor the situation and flexibly deploy resources to maximize promotional effectiveness.

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