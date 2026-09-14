logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Mainland woman gets community service over forged EdUHK doctoral reference

NEWS
51 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

A mainland woman who used a forged recommendation letter to secure admission to a doctoral program at the Education University of Hong Kong has been sentenced to 160 hours of community service.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Li Zuer, 31, had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining services by deception and was sentenced at Fanling Magistrates’ Courts on Monday.

Magistrate Kenneth Chan Ping-chau said Li’s conduct had unfairly deprived another applicant of an admission opportunity and caused a long-term adverse impact. However, he opted for a community service order after taking into account her previous teaching record, clear criminal record and other mitigating factors.

The court accepted that Li had placed unrealistically high expectations on herself and committed the offense during a lapse in judgment after seeking assistance from an education agency.

The court earlier heard that Li graduated with a master’s degree from EdUHK in 2019 and had unsuccessfully applied for the university’s doctoral program every year since 2021.

In 2024, she submitted an online application accompanied by a forged recommendation letter purportedly signed by former associate professor Ho Wai-yip. She was subsequently admitted and began the program in September 2025.

The deception came to light after university staff contacted Ho, who confirmed that he had not issued the recommendation letter submitted by Li.

Li told investigators that she had met Ho while studying for her master’s degree and had asked him for a reference in 2022. She claimed Ho told her she could reuse a recommendation letter he had written for her in 2021.

She admitted using information from the earlier letter as the basis for the forged document and signing Ho’s name herself before submitting it with her application.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
‘Buy one get one free’ offer does not guarantee a bargain: Consumer Council
NEWS
21 mins ago
HK’s first Five-Year Plan to run over 100 pages as 1823 overhaul looms: sources
NEWS
28 mins ago
PTA chairman arrested at airport over alleged $2.84m school admission scam
NEWS
36 mins ago
Yuen Long District councillor convicted of unlawful sex with underage girl
NEWS
45 mins ago
Shenzhen kennels caught smuggling banned fighting dogs into HK
NEWS
1 hour ago
NBA star Stephen Curry visits Hong Kong school to inspire students and talk popcorn
NEWS
2 hours ago
Bruce Rockowitz: AI is the Next Ingredient for Hong Kong’s Catering Business
(File photo)
Education Bureau reminds parents to submit P1 applications starting Thu
NEWS
3 hours ago
Paul Chan says silver economy and cross-boundary senior care bring better life choices
NEWS
4 hours ago
John Lee assures no change to HK’s system under the city’s first Five-Year Plan
NEWS
4 hours ago
source: online
HYROX Beijing criticized after female athlete continues race following incontinence
CHINA
22 hours ago
Lee Lok-tung
High Court refuses barrister's urgent injunction bid against ex-girlfriend over alleged years-long harassment
NEWS
11-09-2026 17:40 HKT
Source: Reuters / TCI Express
Singapore CEO loses bid to recover S$468,000 in dating expenses from ex-girlfriend
WORLD
13-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.