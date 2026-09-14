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NEWS

Yuen Long District councillor convicted of unlawful sex with underage girl

NEWS
45 mins ago
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Yuen Long District Councillor Sei Chun-hing has been found guilty in the District Court of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 16, while being acquitted of a separate indecent assault allegation dating back to 2008. 

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The ruling was delivered by Judge Stanley Chan Kwong-chi following a trial examining events that spanned several years, beginning when the defendant worked as an assistant drama instructor at a primary school.

The prosecution alleged that in November 2008, the 39-year-old defendant took an 11-year-old female student, identified in court as Girl X, to Ko Shan Road Park in To Kwa Wan. 

Sei was accused of reaching under her school uniform and bra to grope her chest. 

After considering the evidence, the judge found the defendant not guilty of the indecent assault charge.

However, the court convicted Sei on a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse relating to an incident about two and a half years later. 

The court heard that Sei had subsequently entered into a romantic relationship with the girl and engaged in sexual intercourse with her at a residential flat in Tin Shui Wai on March 14, 2011, when she was 13 years old.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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