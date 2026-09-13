Light public housing enters 'harvest year' with next batch of intake scheduled in Tuen Mun, says housing chief

Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin has described this year as a “harvest year” for light public housing, with new projects in Tuen Mun set to welcome their first residents following the intake of tenants across several completed estates.

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In her social media post on Sunday, Ho said Yan Po Road and Tsing Fat Street projects in Tuen Mun will form the next batch of light public housing developments ready for flat intake.

She cited the successful intake of earlier developments, including the first and second phases of Olympic Avenue in Kai Tak, Choi Shek Lane in Kowloon Bay, and Sheung On Street in Chai Wan.

Ho said Under Secretary for Housing Victor Tai Sheung-shing recently visited the Tsing Fat Street project office to inspect the allocation process and meet prospective tenants undergoing qualification checks.

One resident, who recalled visiting the site the day after receiving the notification, said he decided to move in after seeing the quiet environment amid greenery and water.

Tai and the operations team also briefed prospective residents on local transport links, facilities and employment support services. Ho noted that staff spoke with a father and son, explaining that the operating organization actively hires estate residents and provides job-matching services across Hong Kong. After learning that the son was a recent graduate seeking work, staff helped him access job information.

Ho said that seeing tenants look forward to their new lives motivates the authority to push forward with upcoming projects, aiming to help families in need secure housing as early as possible.