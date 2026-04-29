Hins Cheung mentors youth at Positive Guidance session for 2019 protest arrestees

Singer Hins Cheung attended a Positive Guidance sharing session at the Hong Kong Museum of History on Tuesday as a mentor for a government project aimed at individuals arrested but not prosecuted in connection with the 2019 anti-extradition protests.

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The event, organised by the Security Bureau, lasted about 90 minutes and included further education and career guidance. Cheung spoke for about 20 minutes about his journey from the mainland to Hong Kong and entering the music industry, including experiences of being cheated and facing pressure. He advised young people: "Take a breath, then continue walking."

Other guests included former tennis player Zhang Ling and technology entrepreneur Mark Mak. Participants also toured a national security exhibition.