Mainland man arrested in Mong Kok hit-and-run involving electric bicycle and 10-year-old boy

Police have arrested a 35-year-old mainland Chinese man in connection with a hit-and-run traffic accident in Mong Kok that left a 10-year-old boy injured, after an electric bicycle struck the child and fled the scene earlier this week.

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The incident took place on Wednesday along Sai Yee Street near Prince Edward Road West. Following the collision, the rider left the scene without rendering assistance or reporting the accident to authorities.

Officers from the Traffic Kowloon West Unit and a special task force launched an immediate inquiry into the incident, treating the case with high priority.

After reviewing extensive security camera recordings across the neighborhood, investigators quickly identified the suspect's identity and movements. Officers mounted an operation on Saturday afternoon, intercepting and apprehending the suspect near the intersection of Argyle Street and Portland Street in Mong Kok, while also seizing the electric bicycle suspected of being involved in the collision.

The arrested man has been detained for further questioning on suspicion of committing six distinct traffic-related offenses.

The allegations include dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, driving without third-party insurance, and riding without an approved protective helmet.

Police strongly condemned the rider for abandoning an injured child at the scene in an apparent bid to evade legal responsibility, reiterating that road safety violations of this nature will be met with resolute enforcement.