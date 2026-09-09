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Former CE Donald Tsang pays tribute to Tung Chee-hwa for dedicated leadership and education vision

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Former Chief Executive Donald Tsang Yam-kuen paid tribute to the passing of Tung Chee-hwa, the first chief executive, praising his "selfless work ethic" and "exceptional contributions" to expanding tertiary education. 

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In a statement on Wednesday, Tsang said he woke with "overwhelming grief" upon learning of Tung's death on Tuesday at 89. Recounting fond memories of working alongside him, Tsang described Tung as approachable, gentle, broad-minded, and far-sighted. 

Tsang said Tung led Hong Kong through a smooth handover and maintained the city's momentum across political, economic, and social spheres with a forward-looking vision. Under Tung's leadership after the handover, Tsang said he witnessed the late leader's relentless work ethic, as he tirelessly dedicated himself to the city's work without rest. 

Highlighting Tung’s contribution to the city’s tertiary education, Tsang said Tung had raised the enrollment rate of universities and tertiary institutions from about 14 percent to nearly 50 percent during his tenure, building an irreplaceable base for Hong Kong’s talent pool.

In international affairs, Tsang noted that Tung leveraged his extensive network with US political and business circles to create new opportunities for Hong Kong-US trade and high-level dialogue. He also credited Tung for pushing the Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA), an achievement Tsang called a cornerstone of the city's subsequent economic prosperity. 

Facing multiple challenges like the Asian financial crisis, the SARS outbreak, and economic contraction, Tsang said Tung never lost his heart, overcoming difficulties and leading the SAR government back on track.

"The gentle smile, unwavering perseverance, long-term vision, and his deep love for the country are something I will never forget," Tsang wrote. Having devoted his life to Hong Kong, Tsang said Tung's contributions will be remembered for generations.

Donald Tsang Yam-kuenTung Chee-hwa

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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