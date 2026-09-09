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NEWS

Xinhua mourns Tung Chee-hwa as ‘close friend of CPC’

NEWS
4 mins ago
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State news agency Xinhua has paid tribute to Hong Kong's first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa as a "close friend of the Communist Party of China" and an "outstanding contributor" to the One Country, Two Systems principle, following his passing on Tuesday night at the age of 89. 

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In an official statement published shortly before 11am on Wednesday (Sep 9), state media lauded the former leader as a "renowned patriot" and an "outstanding social activist".

Tung served as the first- and second-term Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and was also a former vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Tung Chee-hwaXinhua

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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