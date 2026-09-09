Henry Tang mourns passing of former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa

Member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Henry Tang Ying-yen expressed deep condolences over the passing of Hong Kong's first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, praising him as an outstanding leader who made monumental contributions to the city's stability and prosperity.

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Tang said Tung successfully led Hong Kong's return to the motherland and ushered in a new era for "one country, two systems." Having worked alongside Tung, Tang recalled experiencing firsthand his deep affection for Hong Kong and his perseverance in overcoming difficulties.

Tang noted that following the handover, Hong Kong faced severe budget deficits triggered by the bursting of the dot-com bubble and the Sars epidemic. Under Tung's leadership and support, the government turned fiscal deficits into surpluses, regaining momentum for economic growth.

He also highlighted Tung's vision in transforming Hong Kong from a "cultural desert" before the handover into a vibrant cultural hub. He cited the 2006 decision by the International Telecommunication Union to hold its global conference in Hong Kong for the first time as a testament to Tung's foresight, which paved the way for the city's current progress toward becoming an international innovation and technology center.