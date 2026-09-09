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Local universities pay tribute to former Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa

NEWS
12 mins ago
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CUHK and HKU express profound sorrow at the passing of Tung.
CUHK and HKU express profound sorrow at the passing of Tung.

Universities across Hong Kong have expressed profound grief and paid tribute following the passing of Tung Chee-hwa, former Chief Executive and former Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

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The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their former chancellor and honorand, extending heartfelt condolences to his family.

Tung was previously awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa, by CUHK in recognition of his exceptional contributions to Hong Kong, the nation, and society. The university highlighted his role in guiding the city through a smooth and stable post-handover transition and his devotion to long-term prosperity.

“He was deeply committed to education and the nurturing of future leaders. His contributions and enduring legacy will be remembered for generations to come.”

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) also expressed deep sadness over the passing of its former chancellor.

HKU praised Tung as "a champion of education, research, and innovation," noting his efforts to foster deeper engagement among academia, industry, and society.

The university credited Tung with adopting the groundbreaking "3+3+4" academic structure—a overhaul that significantly enhanced the depth and breadth of Hong Kong's higher education system.

HKU also acknowledged the generous financial support provided by the Tung Foundation to the university’s New College. “HKU remembers with deep gratitude Mr Tung's visionary and selfless service to Hong Kong and his encouragement of the University’s work.”

Hong Kong Metropolitan University (HKMU) joined in offering tributes, with Council chairman Conrad Wong Tin-cheung praising Tung's lifelong devotion to the public good.

"His enduring sense of responsibility and commitment to society, his steadfast dedication to public service, and his unwavering spirit of devotion and profound love for the country and Hong Kong command our deepest respect," said Wong.

HKMU president Paul Lam Kwan-sing added that the entire university community extends its heartfelt condolences to Tung’s family.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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