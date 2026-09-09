Macau CE hails Tung’s support for national integration and regional cooperation

Macau Chief Executive Sam Hou-fai has expressed deep condolences over the death of Hong Kong’s first chief executive, Tung Chee-hwa, praising his long-standing commitment to exchanges between Hong Kong and Macau and his efforts to help both cities integrate into the country’s overall development.

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In a statement issued on behalf of the Macau SAR government and in his personal capacity, Sam extended his heartfelt sympathies to Tung’s family.

He described Tung as an outstanding contributor to the implementation of “one country, two systems,” a renowned patriot and a prominent public figure.

Sam said Tung made monumental contributions to Hong Kong’s smooth return to China, its stable transition after the handover and the successful implementation of “one country, two systems.”

He also praised Tung for supporting the country’s reform, opening up and modernization over the years.

Sam said Tung actively promoted the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and took part in major events in Macau, helping strengthen cooperation between the two SARs and promote patriotic values.

He added that Tung’s legacy would continue to inspire future generations, and said Macau would work with Hong Kong to promote prosperity and stability while contributing to national development and rejuvenation.