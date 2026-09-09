US consulate mourns Tung Chee-hwa, praises role in US-Hong Kong relations

The US Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau has expressed its deepest condolences over the death of Hong Kong’s first chief executive, Tung Chee-hwa, saying he played a pivotal role in strengthening ties between the United States and Hong Kong before and after the 1997 handover.

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In a social media post, the consulate extended its condolences to Tung’s family and the people of Hong Kong.

“As Hong Kong's first Chief Executive, Mr. Tung played a pivotal role in strengthening the relationship between the United States and Hong Kong during a period of profound transition, both before and after the 1997 handover,” it said.

The consulate added that Tung’s contributions to US-Hong Kong relations had left a lasting legacy and that he would be warmly remembered.