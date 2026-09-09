Chris Tang assures Hong Kong’s readiness for INTERPOL assembly

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung led a delegation of heads of disciplined services to the 2026 Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, saying Hong Kong is ready to host the INTERPOL General Assembly in November.

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The forum in Jiangsu brought together law enforcement agencies, representatives of international organizations and experts from around the world to exchange views on public security.

Topics covered this year included immigration, drug control, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, police education and tourism safety.

The Hong Kong delegation also attended the Third Public Security Technology Expo to learn about the latest developments and technological trends in advanced policing equipment.

Notably, Tang met Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang, with the two discussing ways to strengthen cooperation in tackling cross-border crime and illegal immigration, as well as police training and emergency management.

In a social media post, Tang said he had assured the INTERPOL president that Hong Kong was ready to host the 94th INTERPOL General Assembly in November.

“Hong Kong will deliver a successful event and extend our hospitality to delegates from around the world,” Tang wrote.