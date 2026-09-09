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NEWS

JUPAS upgrades digital experience for 2027 applicants with new e-payment option, AI Chatbot

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Constance Yao

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Applications for the 2027 Joint University Programmes Admissions System (JUPAS) Admissions Exercise will open on October 7, with the JUPAS Office expanding its electronic payment and digital information channels to facilitate applicants and parents in tracking requirements and key dates.

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The online system will continue to support optical character recognition, allowing applicants to upload identity documents without manual data entry and enabling faster verification.

AlipayHK will join credit card, Faster Payment System (FPS), and PPS Online Service (PPS) as an additional payment method. Application fees may be paid by applicants themselves, parents or other persons on their behalf, with payment status and confirmation available through applicants’ JUPAS accounts.

To improve accessibility, JUPAS will launch an official Instagram account — @jupas.official — to supplement its website and in-account notifications, publishing reminders on key dates, the latest arrangements, and practical tips. A website chatbot will also be introduced on a trial basis to help applicants find general application information and navigate relevant webpages.

Applications will be accepted from 9am on October 7 to 5pm on December 2; applicants may revise their program choices during the period at no additional charge. The late application period will then run from 9am on December 4 to 5pm on January 13, during which late applicants may likewise make unlimited changes to their program choices at no extra cost.

Submissions of Other Experiences and Achievements in Competitions/Activities (OEA) information will be accepted from 9am on October 7 to 5pm on January 20.

The standard application fee is HK$500, rising to HK$1,000 for late applications.

As for the CATI-5 applicants — holders of a valid dependant visa or entry permit — they are advised to carefully review eligibility and residency requirements, along with other relevant details on the JUPAS website, before submitting their applications.

JUPAS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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