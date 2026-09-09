Night Recap - September 9, 2026

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HK astronaut Lai Ka-ying shares space life with students during Tiangong Class

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Hong Kong’s first astronaut, Lai Ka-ying, joined her fellow Shenzhou-23 crew members on Wednesday morning to host a live space lecture from the Tiangong space station for students in Hong Kong and Macao.

Two firms, four individuals face 259 charges over Wang Fuk Court fire

The Buildings Department on Wednesday laid 259 charges against two companies and four individuals involved in renovation works at Wang Fuk Court, where a deadly fire last year killed 168 people and injured 79.

Ex-lawmaker William Wong granted $5,000 bail over CUHK drunk driving case

Former lawmaker William Wong Kam-fai was released on HK$5,000 bail after being charged with drunk driving and failing to stop after a traffic accident at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in June.

Appeal hearing set for two former Apple Daily editors jailed for 10 years

The applications for leave to appeal by two former Apple Daily editors against their 10-year prison sentences in a landmark national security case will be heard on January 22, 2027.

Connectivity is key as more Belt and Road firms line up for HK listings: John Lee

Hailing connectivity as an anchor amid global uncertainty, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu noted that a growing number of Belt and Road enterprises are currently preparing for listings in the city.

Business Today

China's DeepSeek taps CITIC Securities for domestic IPO, sources say

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek has tapped CITIC Securities to prepare for an initial public offering on Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Chester II oversubscribed by 21.5 times by Wednesday

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Chester II in Hung Hom has received 3,100 checks as of Wednesday 8pm for its first round of sales of 138 units this weekend, an oversubscription of 21.5 times.

China to let 3.8 trillion yuan social security fund tap offshore bonds via Bond Connect: Bloomberg

China plans to allow its roughly 3.8 trillion yuan social security fund to purchase offshore bonds via the mutual market access channel with Hong Kong, further boosting demand for yuan-denominated assets in the Asian financial hub, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

HK explores central counterparty clearing introduction for bond repurchase in phases: SFC

Hong Kong is studying the introduction of central counterparty clearing for bond repurchase in phases, as well as the establishment of a dedicated settlement system, said Rico Leung Chung-yin, Executive Director of the Supervision of Markets at the Securities and Futures Commission.

China’s factory-gate inflation accelerates in August as energy prices stay elevated

China's factory-gate inflation gathered pace in August and consumer price growth quickened, driven largely by elevated energy costs tied to supply risks from the Middle East war, even as underlying domestic demand remained subdued.

World/China

Cyberattack ruled out in UK air traffic glitch as more flights axed

UK air travellers faced more misery Wednesday with 177 flights scrapped across the country, as Britain's air traffic control service scrambled to recover from a technical glitch which it ruled out as a cyberattack.

Trump gave $45,000 cash gift to 'human printer' aide: US media

US President Donald Trump gave his executive assistant Natalie Harp a $45,000 cash gift, US media reported Tuesday.

Israel tells British consulate in East Jerusalem to close within 30 days, sources say

Israel has told the British consulate in East Jerusalem that it must close and that diplomats assigned there will lose their accreditation within 30 days, an Israeli official and two sources familiar with the matter said.

China's WeChat makes fix after US firm shows AI hack risk

The operator of Chinese mega-app WeChat said Wednesday it had fixed software weaknesses flagged by a US cybersecurity firm that demonstrated how AI could be used to exploit them.

'An old friend of Singapore': PM Lawrence Wong pays tribute to late Tung Chee-hwa

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has expressed his condolences following the passing of Hong Kong’s first Chief Executive, Tung Chee-hwa, praising him as an "old friend" who laid the groundwork for strong ties between the two Asian financial hubs.