Man found dead in Tuen Mun hotel bathroom

A 56-year-old man was found dead in a hotel room in So Kwun Wat, Tuen Mun, on Wednesday afternoon (Sep 9).

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Police received a report from hotel staff at around 2pm that the man, surnamed Fung, was found unconscious inside a room at a hotel on Castle Peak Road-Castle Peak Bay.

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene and found Fung lying in the bathroom with an injury to his mouth. He was certified dead at the scene.

A knife and a suicide note were found near the man.

Fung was reportedly distressed over financial problems recently.

The case has been classified as a dead body found and is being investigated by police.