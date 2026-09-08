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NEWS

MTR exports signature station retail model to Chengdu as global expansion gathers steam

NEWS
16 mins ago
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MTR Corporation is accelerating its global and regional expansion by exporting its world-renowned station commercial model to mainland cities, partnering with Chengdu Metro to redevelop transit spaces into vibrant, Hong Kong-style shopping corridors.

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By introducing signature station retail layouts, curated tenant mixes, and public leisure spaces to Chengdu, the rail operator is unlocking substantial commercial value while rolling out similar metro retail partnerships in Zhengzhou, Xi'an, and Guangzhou.

At Shenxianshu Station in Chengdu, passengers encounter an array of neatly arranged bakeries, artisan coffee shops, and modern convenience stores accented by MTR’s iconic shopfront awnings.

At the Chengdu University of TCM & Sichuan Provincial People's Hospital Station, an open concourse area spanning nearly 600 square meters has been converted into a green relaxation lounge featuring automated flower and plant boutiques.

Station commercial management noted that leveraging the transit hub’s high passenger volume to provide comfortable resting zones helped drive a 40 percent surge in revenue across adjacent retail businesses.

The initiative builds on the foundation laid in 2020, when MTR and Chengdu Rail Transit Group established the first dedicated metro commercial joint venture on the mainland. 

MTR Chinese Mainland Business director Sammy Wong Kwan-wai described the partnership as a mutually beneficial union, pointing to the Chengdu public's strong openness to novel lifestyle and retail experiences.

Chengdu Metro operates 18 lines spanning 758 kilometers, ranking fourth nationwide in total route length with a daily ridership of approximately 6.5 million passengers. The joint venture has established 16 demonstration stations across 44 commercial clusters, introducing 416 stores throughout the network.

The commercial overhaul has generated substantial financial gains, with sales productivity per unit area soaring by 106 percent and rental yields climbing by 124 percent across the revamped stations. 

Wong characterized the Chengdu project as a successful proving ground for its commercial strategy to drive new recurring revenue streams as MTR expands its commercial footprint into additional mainland hubs.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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