logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKJC wraps up landmark 10th global philanthropy forum with gala dinner

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong Jockey Club wrapped up the landmark 10th anniversary of its Philanthropy for Better Cities (PBC) forum on Tuesday, which united more than 2,000 global delegates and 80 speakers to explore innovative solutions for pressing social challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Convened by the Club’s Charities Trust alongside the Institute of Philanthropy (IoP) at the West Kowloon Cultural District, the two-day event operated under the theme "Leaping for Impact." Thematic discussions spanned health, climate resilience, youth trajectories, urban poverty alleviation, and inclusive employment,  pairing visionary dialogue with practical Interactive Impact Studios and Co-Learning Workshops aimed at implementation.

The forum's closing plenary featured an intergenerational dialogue between a sports leader-turned-philanthropist and aspiring young athletes who want to drive change. Moderated by Yao Ming, Founder and Chairman of the Yao Foundation, the session examined how athletes can broaden their impact and how personal growth can translate into leadership and community building.

The forum concluded with a Gala Dinner at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, attended by delegates from mainland and across the world — including foundation leaders, government officials, tertiary institution representatives and community leaders.

Reflecting on the forum's decade-long evolution, HKJC chairman Martin Liao Cheung-kong praised PBC's growth into one of the world's largest assemblies for the global philanthropic community.

HKJC chief executive and IoP director Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges emphasized that tackling complex global issues requires disciplined, cross-sector partnerships.

HKJC chairman Martin Liao Cheung-kong
HKJC chairman Martin Liao Cheung-kong
HKJC chief executive and IoP director Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges
HKJC chief executive and IoP director Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges

Initiated in 2016, PBC has served as a flagship platform for global philanthropic thought leadership and cross-sector collaboration, engaging some 10,000 participants and more than 380 speakers from over 40 countries and regions throughout the past decade.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89
NEWS
23 mins ago
Global Sources Hong Kong Shows return with 4,200 Asian suppliers and AI sourcing focus
NEWS
52 mins ago
HK esports squad sends record 43 players across 10 events to Nagoya Asian Games
NEWS
2 hours ago
MTR exports signature station retail model to Chengdu as global expansion gathers steam
NEWS
3 hours ago
Night Recap - September 8, 2026
NEWS
3 hours ago
Uber shortens HK–Macau cross-border booking window to 8 hours, launches WeChat mini program
NEWS
4 hours ago
Town Health launches free AI-assisted screening for chronic diseases and dementia in Tseung Kwan O
NEWS
4 hours ago
Heritage Museum hosts major exhibition to mark Leslie Cheung’s 70th birthday
NEWS
5 hours ago
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
5 hours ago
(Online photo from Facebook)
HK woman loses $1.1m in 'running for profit' scam promoted at celebrity banquets
NEWS
5 hours ago
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
13 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
07-09-2026 20:08 HKT
The academy held an opening ceremony for its 11th cohort, IAA011, and marked the completion of theoretical instruction by its ninth cohort
HKIAA pilot program sees around 60 cadets obtain commercial licenses
NEWS
07-09-2026 18:58 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.