HKJC wraps up landmark 10th global philanthropy forum with gala dinner

The Hong Kong Jockey Club wrapped up the landmark 10th anniversary of its Philanthropy for Better Cities (PBC) forum on Tuesday, which united more than 2,000 global delegates and 80 speakers to explore innovative solutions for pressing social challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Convened by the Club’s Charities Trust alongside the Institute of Philanthropy (IoP) at the West Kowloon Cultural District, the two-day event operated under the theme "Leaping for Impact." Thematic discussions spanned health, climate resilience, youth trajectories, urban poverty alleviation, and inclusive employment, pairing visionary dialogue with practical Interactive Impact Studios and Co-Learning Workshops aimed at implementation.

The forum's closing plenary featured an intergenerational dialogue between a sports leader-turned-philanthropist and aspiring young athletes who want to drive change. Moderated by Yao Ming, Founder and Chairman of the Yao Foundation, the session examined how athletes can broaden their impact and how personal growth can translate into leadership and community building.

The forum concluded with a Gala Dinner at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, attended by delegates from mainland and across the world — including foundation leaders, government officials, tertiary institution representatives and community leaders.

Reflecting on the forum's decade-long evolution, HKJC chairman Martin Liao Cheung-kong praised PBC's growth into one of the world's largest assemblies for the global philanthropic community.

HKJC chief executive and IoP director Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges emphasized that tackling complex global issues requires disciplined, cross-sector partnerships.

HKJC chairman Martin Liao Cheung-kong

HKJC chief executive and IoP director Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges

Initiated in 2016, PBC has served as a flagship platform for global philanthropic thought leadership and cross-sector collaboration, engaging some 10,000 participants and more than 380 speakers from over 40 countries and regions throughout the past decade.