HK esports squad sends record 43 players across 10 events to Nagoya Asian Games

Hong Kong will field a 43-member esports delegation across ten gaming titles at the upcoming Nagoya Asian Games scheduled to open on September 19, marking the city's largest-ever competitive presence in international electronic sports.

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The diverse squad features a blend of seasoned esports veterans, transitioning medalists, and the territory's first group of female gamers representing Hong Kong in Asian Games esports competition, including Yu Wing-lim, who will contest the Puyo Puyo event.

Veteran leaders and tactical game transitions

The Hong Kong lineup includes a six-player roster for League of Legends, spearheaded by ten-year professional league veteran Ling Kai-wing. Another six-member squad will contest the Pokémon UNITE competition, featuring Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalist Chan Cheuk-kit.

Having secured a silver medal in Dream Three Kingdoms 2 during esports' official medal debut at the Hangzhou Games, Chan has transitioned to Pokémon UNITE for this campaign.

He noted that the two titles differ substantially in controls, tactical tempo, and win conditions, adding that guidance from his team captain and intensive group practice over the past year helped him adapt smoothly to the new competitive format.

Aiming for the podium amid strategic variables

Pokémon UNITE team captain Loo Kin-shing highlighted that the game involves numerous shifting variables and unpredictable momentum swings, expressing confidence that persistent tactical teamwork will give the squad a strong chance to succeed.

With rigorous daily training sessions under way, Loo stated that the team is in peak condition and will fight to secure a top-three podium finish.

Esports Association of Hong Kong, China chairman Chow Kai-hong emphasized that Hong Kong has qualified in the highest number of events among all participating countries and territories at the Games.

He described the broad qualification as formal recognition of years of tireless work by local coaches, athletes, and the wider esports community, encouraging players to maintain full faith in their abilities and teammates as they strive for excellence in Japan.