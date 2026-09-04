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NEWS

Global Sources Hong Kong Shows return with 4,200 Asian suppliers and AI sourcing focus

NEWS
52 mins ago

by

Constance Yao

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The Global Sources Hong Kong Shows will return newxt month, bringing together more than 4,200 Asia-based suppliers across 8,000 booths under the theme “Connecting Global Innovation, Enabling Sustainable Sourcing”.

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Running from October 11 to 21 at AsiaWorld-Expo, the two-phase trade show will feature upwards of 330,000 new products spanning consumer electronics, gaming, mobile devices, smart home tech, and lifestyle and outdoor appliances. As of July, global professional buyer pre-registration was running 25 percent ahead of last year, owing largely to a surge in demand from North America and Europe.

Organizers describe the event as a test of how Asia’s electronics export industry is adapting to a shifting global trade landscape, pointing to four converging trends: hybrid work hardware, compliance-first sourcing, mass production of AI products, and the circular economy.

“Buyers can validate emerging trends, inspect physical samples, place orders on the spot, and secure long-term supplier relationships — all in a single visit,” said John Kao, Vice President of Global Sources Hong Kong and Overseas Shows. New this year, he noted, are the Best of Innovation Awards Winners Showcase and Future Tech Discovery Zone.

Running from October 11-14, the first phase of the event focuses on consumer electronics and gaming, with more than 2,100 exhibitors showcasing PC and gaming peripherals, car electronics, photography equipment, and power products.

A central theme is the fast-growing demand for hybrid desk ecosystems: a single desktop setup that can support office work by day, and gaming by night. Over 2,000 booths dedicated to PC accessories and gaming peripherals, including major brands like CE-LINK and RXGAMER, will let buyers compare and source monitors, keyboards, headsets, and more.

Tightening export compliance rules, meanwhile, have created new criteria for the evaluation of battery products. The power supply and charging accessories zone will feature products from suppliers who have already met EU requirements, helping buyers assess compliance readiness on the spot and reduce downstream risk.

The second phase of the event, from October 18 to 21, covers mobile electronics, smart home, security and appliances, lifestyle electronics, and sports and outdoor products, with more than 2,100 suppliers across 4,000 booths.

Over 2026, buyer interest has shifted from new AI concepts toward devices suppliers can mass-produce and ship quickly. Reflecting that shift, an AI+ Theme Zone, with over 1,200 booths, will span AI wearables, toys, personal health devices, and more.

Tencent AI will make its debut at the show, presenting software tools like an AI office assistant alongside hardware such as its RoboticX robots. The show will also host an AI Agent Summit featuring speakers from Tencent, the Linux Foundation, and other open-source organizations, alongside an AI Supply Chain Pavilion highlighting the region's manufacturing strengths.

The circular economy is another key focus, given Hong Kong’s role as a global hub for the used-phone trade. A new pavilion will bring together leading players, including Zhuan Zhuan, Aihuishou, and US Mobile Phones Inc., showcasing certified used phones that meet EU recycling standards.

Global Sources Hong Kong Shows

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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