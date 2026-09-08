Night Recap - September 8, 2026

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Exclusive | New frontier for IP trading in HK

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Hong Kong is preparing to establish a cross-sector committee to drive strategies and support measures for intellectual property trading, according to sources.

Heritage Museum hosts major exhibition to mark Leslie Cheung’s 70th birthday

Hong Kong Heritage Museum will host a memorial exhibition starting Wednesday to mark the 70th birthday of late Cantopop legend Leslie Cheung Kwok-wing, showcasing more than 300 rare items, including some on public display for the first time.

Shenzhen–Hong Kong–Guangzhou cluster ranks first globally in WIPO Global Innovation Index 2026

The Shenzhen–Hong Kong–Guangzhou innovation cluster has claimed the top spot in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2026, following the release of the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) top 100 science and technology cluster rankings on Tuesday.

HK astronaut Lai Ka-ying lead live Tinagong classroom from orbit on Wed

More than 100 days into her spaceflight, Hong Kong astronaut Lai Ka-ying will beam down to her former secondary school on Wednesday as she and the Shenzhou-23 crew lead an orbital "Tiangong Classroom" science session.

Uber shortens HK–Macau cross-border booking window to 8 hours, launches WeChat mini program

Uber is stepping up its cross-border and regional offerings ahead of the upcoming National Day Golden Week, cutting reservation lead times for its Hong Kong–Macau limousine service and rolling out a WeChat Mini Program targeting mainland Chinese travelers in Macau.

Business Today

HK's non-exchange-traded investment product sales surge 63pc to new high last year: regulators' survey

Hong Kong saw non-exchange-traded investment products sales surge 63 percent to a new high of HK$9.9 trillion in 2025, driven by a record level of market participation with strong demand for fixed-income, currency and commodity-related products, a survey by the city’s regulators showed.

Bernadette Linn stresses Northern Metropolis role in enhancing HK's competitiveness at Sing Tao Property Forum

Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho stressed the importance of Hong Kong to seize strategic opportunities in developing the Northern Metropolis, so as to improve comprehensive planning and enhance its overall competitiveness to collaborate with other cities in the Greater Bay Area.

MTR, Gamuda Berhad secure Sydney’s Parramatta metro station contract

MTR Corporation (0066) announced on Tuesday that its joint venture with two Gamuda Berhad subsidiaries has won the Parramatta Integrated Station Development contract to build Parramatta metro station in New South Wales, Australia.

International cornerstone investors' proportion of HK IPOs hits multi-year high: Bonnie Chan

The proportion of international cornerstone investors participating in Hong Kong's initial public offering market hit multi-year highs, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) Bonnie Chan Yi-ting said on Tuesday, underscoring the city's international appeal and the diversity of investors.

Nvidia-like Chinese AI chipmaker Moore Threads files for US$1b Hong Kong IPO : report

Moore Threads Technology, dubbed "China's Nvidia", has confidentially filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering after its shares plunged to a new low since its Shanghai listing late last year, according to the International Financing Review.

World/China

Thieves steal works worth $10 mn from France Renoir museum: mayor

Two thieves broke into a museum dedicated to French impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir in southern France on Tuesday, stealing "four works of art", one of which they dropped as they fled, a mayor said.

Indonesia reopens Jakarta airport as Anak Krakatau ash clears; new eruptions being monitored

Indonesia reopened its main airport in Jakarta and four others that had been closed due to volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau, although fresh eruptions on Tuesday raised the risk of further disruption.

Iceland summons US ambassador after Trump posts map showing island under American flag

Iceland summoned the U.S. ambassador on Monday after President Donald Trump posted an image on social media showing the island and other countries covered by the American flag, local broadcaster RUV said.

Netanyahu under fire over report UAE warned of October 7 attack

Israeli opposition leaders on Tuesday called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unfit to serve after a report that the United Arab Emirates had warned him before the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

China's foreign minister says Gulf tensions threaten energy, shipping, supply chains

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Qatar's prime minister on Tuesday the tense situation in the Gulf has severely undermined the security of countries in the region and "continues to affect the stability of energy markets, shipping, and supply chains".