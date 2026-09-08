Heritage Museum hosts major exhibition to mark Leslie Cheung’s 70th birthday

Hong Kong Heritage Museum will host a memorial exhibition starting Wednesday to mark the 70th birthday of late Cantopop legend Leslie Cheung Kwok-wing, showcasing more than 300 rare items, including some on public display for the first time.

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Running until May 10, 2027, the “Miss You Much．Leslie 70th Birthday．Exhibition” features vinyl records, film stills, music awards and stage costumes lent by Cheung’s former manager Florence Chan Suk-fan, his partner Daffy Tong Hok-tak, fan club Les FANmily and independent artists.

First-time exhibits include Cheung’s musical instruments, selected stage costumes, rare audio cassettes, furniture from his former home, and commemorative portraits created by local artists.

Brian Lam Kwok-fai, Assistant Director of Leisure and Cultural Services (Heritage and Museums), noted that the tribute is on a significantly larger scale than the 2023 memorial exhibition.

Anticipating heavy foot traffic—particularly on Cheung’s birthday, September 12—Lam said the Sha Tin museum will implement a ticket-queuing system for timed-entry admissions during peak hours.

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Exhibition curator Florence Chan said the retrospective aims to present a comprehensive, intimate portrait of the superstar both under the spotlight and in his personal life, using recreated scenes from his former residence to bring warmth to his fans.

Multimedia art installations include a giant origami paper crane display and a butterfly-themed wall configured in the shape of the number "7" to symbolize his 70th birthday.

The exhibition also features 11 classic concert outfits, including the iconic cloak he wore for “For Your Heart Only” at Final Encounter of the Legend in 1989—which Chan has preserved for over 30 years—as well as a golden jacket and sequin top from Concert 97.

Working with Cheung’s former interior designer, the exhibition recreated key areas of his Kadoorie Hill residence, including the study desk where he wrote lyrics and the living room, based on a photo taken on his first birthday following his passing in 2003.

Museum Director Joseph Chow Chi-lim said the exhibition reflects Cheung’s aesthetic sensibilities and personal values away from the stage, illustrating how his daily life, artistry, and stagecraft were seamlessly woven together.

In tandem with the exhibition, the museum will host screenings of six classic Leslie Cheung films: He’s a Woman, She’s a Man (1994), A Better Tomorrow (1986), Behind the Yellow Line (1984), Rouge (1988), For Your Heart Only (1985), and A Chinese Ghost Story (1987).