WestK and Rolex showcase rising Xiqu talent after intensive masterclasses

WestK Performing Arts and Rolex presented a special showcase at the Tea House Theatre in the Xiqu Centre, highlighting the progress of the Tea House Rising Stars Troupe following a series of intensive masterclasses with leading Chinese opera practitioners.

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The performance marked a significant milestone in the partnership between WestK Performing Arts and Rolex, underscoring their shared commitment to developing premier performing arts programs, cultivating emerging Xiqu talent, and advancing the preservation and transmission of cultural heritage.

Supported by the Rolex Perpetual Arts Initiative, troupe members participated in rigorous masterclasses led by acclaimed Chinese opera luminaries from Hong Kong and the mainland.

The masterclass faculty featured renowned Yue opera master and three-time Plum Blossom Award winner Mao Weitao; celebrated Kunqu and Peking opera artist Wen Yu-hang; and legendary Cantonese opera stalwarts Law Ka-ying and Kong Suet-lo.

Jat Sew-tong, Chairman of the Performing Arts Committee of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA), said the collaboration enriches Hong Kong’s cultural fabric while reinforcing the city’s and WestK’s standing as an international center for arts and cultural exchange.

Launched in June 2025, the multidisciplinary partnership between WestK Performing Arts and Rolex spans dance, music, theater, and Xiqu.

As the Exclusive Timepiece of WestK Performing Arts, Rolex has supported flagship productions over the past year through its Perpetual Arts Initiative, including a performance by acclaimed jazz singer Dianne Reeves, Cloud Gate Dance Theatre’s Lunar Halo, and the Tea House Theatre Experience series.