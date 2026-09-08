logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

EdUHK study shows ‘4S’ program significantly boosts children’s financial literacy and well-being

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Research findings from an evaluation led by The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) were released on Tuesday by the nonprofit Child and Adolescent Financial Education Fund (CAFEF), showing that its "4S Program" boosts financial capability and psychological well-being among schoolchildren. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

​The 4S program covers four core areas across economics, personal finance, and character education: effective saving, wise spending, distinguishing between investment and speculation, and sharing.

Researchers evaluated the curriculum’s effectiveness among local primary and secondary school students using surveys and interviews, collecting 222 student questionnaires across six primary schools and two secondary schools.

The study revealed that more than 90 percent of participating students found the curriculum helpful in their daily lives and effective in improving their financial habits. Furthermore, over 90 percent of respondents praised the instructors' professional knowledge, caring attitude, and responsiveness.

Kevin Chung Kien-hoa, Chair Professor of Child Development and Special Education at EdUHK, said that the data show that participants found the program highly beneficial in enhancing financial planning skills, indicating significant potential for expanding the initiative to more students across the Greater Bay Area.

Subject to resource availability and community support, CAFEF aims to expand its curriculum to 10 schools in the Greater Bay Area over the next two years.

To date, CAFEF has served nearly 100 schools in Hong Kong, while reaching students and parents in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Macau, and Taipei.

The Education University of Hong KongChild and Adolescent Financial Education Fund

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
AI Gets Social: How YoChatGPT! Is Reimagining AI for Collaborative Learning
EDUCATION
08-08-2025 18:00 HKT
HKRC teams up with former Observatory chiefs to visit underprivileged households, and promote a community heat-relief network 
Andrew Lam Siu-lo
Govt should be cautious about setting up independent building maintenance body: Andrew Lam
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Man claims personal reasons for leaving cow head outside historic Hong Kong building
NEWS
2 hours ago
Queen Mary Hospital lift repairs on track for completion by year end: Bernadette Linn
NEWS
4 hours ago
Officer injured after police HQ paper shredder catches fire
NEWS
5 hours ago
John Lee urges young HK civil servants heading to UN to act as a 'super connector'
NEWS
6 hours ago
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
6 hours ago
Industry calls for tougher penalties against forced shopping as licenses revoked
NEWS
7 hours ago
Officiating guests, speakers and representatives gather for a group photo at the opening ceremony of PBC 2026, held at the Hong Kong Palace Museum under the theme “Leaping for Impact”.
PBC 2026 OPENS WITH CALL TO TURN AMBITION INTO LASTING SOCIAL IMPACT
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
22 hours ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
07-09-2026 17:23 HKT
logo
(Video) Driver flees after high-speed police chase in Mong Kok
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.