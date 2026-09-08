logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Man claims personal reasons for leaving cow head outside historic Hong Kong building

NEWS
50 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A 45-year-old man arrested on Tuesday in connection with a severed cow's head found in Tsim Sha Tsui told police that he left the animal remains outside a landmark building strictly for personal reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Following an examination of security footage, police intercepted the Indian national in Tsim Sha Tsui during early Tuesday morning.

When questioned by officers, the suspect admitted to placing the skinned cow's head outside the Antiquities and Monuments Office, citing personal reasons.

However, investigators noted that the man appeared mentally disturbed and was speaking incoherently during interactions with police.

As he was unable to articulate a clear motive, police are investigating whether his actions were tied to his psychological condition or specific religious beliefs.

The man was initially taken into custody for failing to present valid identification on the spot. Further checks revealed he holds a recognizance paper allowing him to remain in Hong Kong legally.

Authorities have ruled out criminal intent for the time being, treating the incident as a request for police investigation while the man remains detained for further evaluation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Queen Mary Hospital lift repairs on track for completion by year end: Bernadette Linn
NEWS
2 hours ago
Officer injured after police HQ paper shredder catches fire
NEWS
3 hours ago
John Lee urges young HK civil servants heading to UN to act as a 'super connector'
NEWS
4 hours ago
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
4 hours ago
Industry calls for tougher penalties against forced shopping as licenses revoked
NEWS
5 hours ago
Officiating guests, speakers and representatives gather for a group photo at the opening ceremony of PBC 2026, held at the Hong Kong Palace Museum under the theme “Leaping for Impact”.
PBC 2026 OPENS WITH CALL TO TURN AMBITION INTO LASTING SOCIAL IMPACT
Morning Recap - September 8, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
St Paul's Co-ed primary admission briefing draws 1,200
NEWS
9 hours ago
FEHD files charges against Kwai Chung eatery after rat found in takeaway noodle dish
NEWS
9 hours ago
Customs seizes $11m in drugs at HK airport in 2 passenger cases, Japanese and British men arrested
NEWS
10 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
20 hours ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
22 hours ago
logo
(Video) Driver flees after high-speed police chase in Mong Kok
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.