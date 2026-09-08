Man claims personal reasons for leaving cow head outside historic Hong Kong building

A 45-year-old man arrested on Tuesday in connection with a severed cow's head found in Tsim Sha Tsui told police that he left the animal remains outside a landmark building strictly for personal reasons.

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Following an examination of security footage, police intercepted the Indian national in Tsim Sha Tsui during early Tuesday morning.

When questioned by officers, the suspect admitted to placing the skinned cow's head outside the Antiquities and Monuments Office, citing personal reasons.

However, investigators noted that the man appeared mentally disturbed and was speaking incoherently during interactions with police.

As he was unable to articulate a clear motive, police are investigating whether his actions were tied to his psychological condition or specific religious beliefs.

The man was initially taken into custody for failing to present valid identification on the spot. Further checks revealed he holds a recognizance paper allowing him to remain in Hong Kong legally.

Authorities have ruled out criminal intent for the time being, treating the incident as a request for police investigation while the man remains detained for further evaluation.