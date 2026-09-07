ICAC warns public against fake recruitment advertisements circulating on Threads

Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption has urged members of the public to remain vigilant against deceptive recruitment advertisements impersonating the anti-graft agency on the social media platform Threads.

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The anti-corruption watchdog clarified that it has no connection to the unauthorized recruitment posts, which were fabricated to mislead jobseekers into accessing malicious third-party links.

According to the commission, the fraudulent advertisements were circulated by accounts claiming to share career opportunities.

The postings carried counterfeit ICAC logos and falsely claimed that the agency was hiring executive officers and administrative staff.

Investigators noted that the posts also contained suspicious hyperlinks directing users to unidentified, external websites designed to collect personal details.

The ICAC emphasized that none of the recruitment notices were authorized or published by the commission, advising social media users to exercise caution and avoid clicking on embedded links or providing personal data to unverified accounts.

Individuals who suspect they have disclosed personal information to fraudulent websites or unknown third parties through the fake postings are urged to contact the police immediately or seek guidance through the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre's anti-scam helpline at 18222.

The commission added that members of the public who have questions or suspect instances of individuals impersonating anti-graft officers should contact the ICAC directly via its 24-hour enquiry hotline at 25266366.