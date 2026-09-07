logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

ICAC warns public against fake recruitment advertisements circulating on Threads

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption has urged members of the public to remain vigilant against deceptive recruitment advertisements impersonating the anti-graft agency on the social media platform Threads.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The anti-corruption watchdog clarified that it has no connection to the unauthorized recruitment posts, which were fabricated to mislead jobseekers into accessing malicious third-party links.

According to the commission, the fraudulent advertisements were circulated by accounts claiming to share career opportunities. 

The postings carried counterfeit ICAC logos and falsely claimed that the agency was hiring executive officers and administrative staff.

Investigators noted that the posts also contained suspicious hyperlinks directing users to unidentified, external websites designed to collect personal details.

The ICAC emphasized that none of the recruitment notices were authorized or published by the commission, advising social media users to exercise caution and avoid clicking on embedded links or providing personal data to unverified accounts.

Individuals who suspect they have disclosed personal information to fraudulent websites or unknown third parties through the fake postings are urged to contact the police immediately or seek guidance through the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre's anti-scam helpline at 18222.

The commission added that members of the public who have questions or suspect instances of individuals impersonating anti-graft officers should contact the ICAC directly via its 24-hour enquiry hotline at 25266366.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Night Recap - September 7, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
Bloody skinned cow head with branch in mouth left outside Tsim Sha Tsui heritage office
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Police arrest 17-year-old student over intimate recording at TWGHs Wong Fut Nam College
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
3 hours ago
Consecutive crashes on Lung Cheung Road trigger major eastbound evening traffic gridlock
NEWS
3 hours ago
Chris Sun announces new platform to match business resources with social cause
NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
(Video) Driver flees after high-speed police chase in Mong Kok
NEWS
4 hours ago
HK merchandise trade with Kazakhstan surges 27pc since 2020, says John Lee
NEWS
4 hours ago
HKJC launches $134m youth basketball initiative across Hong Kong
NEWS
4 hours ago
The academy held an opening ceremony for its 11th cohort, IAA011, and marked the completion of theoretical instruction by its ninth cohort
HKIAA pilot program sees around 60 cadets obtain commercial licenses
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
NEWS
06-09-2026 18:58 HKT
Boy, 10, dies after collapsing at Happy Valley home
NEWS
23 hours ago
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump waves to reporters while stepping off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on September 4, 2026.
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
WORLD
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.