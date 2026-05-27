logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming helps EV maker NIO in overseas drive

FINANCE
45 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Yao Ming, former basketball player speaks during the American Camber of Commerce Shanghai (AmCham Shanghai) annual gala in Shanghai, China June 6, 2025. REUTERS
Yao Ming, former basketball player speaks during the American Camber of Commerce Shanghai (AmCham Shanghai) annual gala in Shanghai, China June 6, 2025. REUTERS

Chinese EV maker NIO (9866) has picked basketball superstar Yao Ming to represent its new flagship SUV model, the company said on Wednesday, as it aims to expand overseas.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The premium EV brand is bringing to market its electric ES9 sport utility vehicle that it calls China's largest battery-electric SUV.

Chinese ⁠automakers are now targeting expansion abroad, at a time of slowing sales at home. Many of them are making a premium push, shifting away from mass-volume models to improve profitability.

As they push into overseas markets, Chinese carmakers have increasingly used celebrity endorsements, sports partnerships and influencer campaigns to build global brand recognition, like British actor Daniel Craig for BYD's premium EV brand Denza.

Yao Ming, an eight-time NBA All-Star and a Hall of Famer, has built a bridge between the East and West, NIO said in a statement.

NIO aims to sell thousands of its cars overseas this year, in a plan to expand abroad over the next two to three years, the company said earlier.

This month, NIO posted an adjusted net profit of 43.5 million yuan (US$6.41 million) for the first quarter, its second consecutive profitable period.

Vehicle deliveries were 83,465 in the January-March period, up 98.3 percent from a year ago, but down 33.1 percent from the previous quarter, the results show.

The rise of China's electric ​vehicle ⁠makers presents a "significant opportunity" to redefine the high-end and luxury car market, opening ⁠doors ​for NIO to become a ​global premium marque, CEO William Li told Reuters last month.

Reuters

basketballYao MingEVNIOChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
REUTERS
China's Kuaishou records 26pc drop in Q1 profit, AI revenue jumps
FINANCE
8 mins ago
Smog billows from chimneys and cooling towers of a steel plant during hazy weather in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
China's new carbon metrics 'erased half' of emissions growth reported from 2020 to 2025, report says
ESG
55 mins ago
A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China to crack down on 'illegal' cross-border securities
CHINA
1 hour ago
Citi sets 2026-end HSI target at 29,600, prefers A-shares on higher tech weighting
Citi sets 2026-end HSI target at 29,600, prefers A-shares on higher tech weighting
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Hong Kong overtakes Switzerland as world's top cross-border wealth hub on China ties, report shows
FINANCE
2 hours ago
China's April industrial profits grow at fastest in more than two years
China's April industrial profits grow at fastest in more than two years
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire following a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China, May 5, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
China's Hunan cracks down on illegal fireworks makers after deadly blast
CHINA
3 hours ago
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Motorists drive their vehicles near a large political billboard along Enghelab Square in central Tehran on May 26, 2026.
China's top diplomat says hopes US, Iran reach compromise
CHINA
5 hours ago
EU and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
EU firms say business challenges in China still increasing: survey
CHINA
6 hours ago
REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
China's Xiaomi Q1 profit sinks 43pc on higher memory chip costs, launches $20 billion buyback
INNOVATION
21 hours ago
(file photo)
Hongkongers slam weak air conditioning in malls and public transport amid heatwave
SOCIAL BUZZ
26-05-2026 12:41 HKT
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Over 20 men brawl at Wan Chai bar, woman injured as police hunt suspects
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.