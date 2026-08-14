Nine days of persistent rain expected as Amber rainstorm warning lifted

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Tropical Cyclone Dolphin pushes HK heatwave to 39.3 degrees
10-08-2026 20:23 HKT
EU and Hong Kong – addressing climate change together | Harvey Rouse
10-08-2026 19:34 HKT
Western Europe experienced hottest June-July on record: EU monitor
10-08-2026 13:14 HKT
Typhoon Dolphin weakens but disrupts travel in east China
10-08-2026 13:09 HKT
Scorching conditions in HK to moderate later this week
10-08-2026 13:04 HKT
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
09-08-2026 14:53 HKT
Severe Typhoon Dolphin brings extreme heat as new tropical depression forms
08-08-2026 13:12 HKT
Heat alert: HK to brace for 36-degree weekend
06-08-2026 14:39 HKT