Tropical Cyclone Dolphin pushes HK heatwave to 39.3 degrees 

Tropical Cyclone Dolphin is fanning record heat across Hong Kong with its outer bands, causing temperatures in several districts to climb above 37 degrees Celsius on Monday.

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As the storm moves across eastern China, the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) warned that the hot weather could persist for another day or two.

Notably, the temperature hit a scorching 39.3 degrees Celsius in Sheung Shui around noon. Wong Tai Sin recorded 38 degrees, and at least seven other districts exceeded 37 degrees.

While Dolphin made landfall in Zhejiang on Sunday, senior scientific officer Cheung Ping stated its broad outer circulation will continue to affect the Guangdong coast.

Combined with a southwesterly airstream carrying hot inland air, temperatures are forecast to reach extreme levels in the next two days.

Cheung added that the weather will become more unstable later this week due to an upper-air disturbance, bringing slight relief with a few showers.

He also noted that sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific have been rising over the past few months, which could develop into a strong El Niño.

He expected the phenomenon to persist through November and December, potentially becoming one of the strongest El Niños on record, which could make Hong Kong hotter than usual over the next two years.

Emergency physician, surnamed Yeung, warned that outdoor activities in extreme heat will increase the risk of heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

He cautioned that the mortality rate for heatstroke exceeds 10 percent, where symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating and chills, and those affected should seek shade immediately and reduce activity.

Yeung also cautioned that children, whose cooling mechanisms are not fully developed, along with the elderly, pregnant women and obese individuals, face higher risks in extreme heat.

He recommended wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, drinking plenty of water, and taking regular breaks during outdoor activities in hot weather.



