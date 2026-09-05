logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKTB promotes major mega events and new global campaign at Chengdu networking summit

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) hosted a major tourism networking conference in Chengdu on Friday, partnering with Hong Kong trade delegates to showcase the city's latest global promotional campaign, key second-half mega events, and bespoke travel itineraries to more than 100 media and industry representatives from across Western China.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Held on the sidelines of the wider Hong Kong Week 2026 initiative organized by the Hong Kong government in Sichuan province, the gathering aimed to deepen commercial cooperation between travel operators from Hong Kong and Western China while encouraging more mainland visitors to plan trips to the city.

Expanding reach across Western China markets

Tourism Board chairman Peter Lam noted that Western China has long served as a vital source market for inbound visitors, expressing optimism that closer trade exchanges will spur the creation of more creative, high-value travel packages. He added that tourism authorities will continue collaborating closely with regional partners to highlight Hong Kong's distinctive urban appeal and drive repeat visits.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law emphasized the complementary strengths of Chengdu and Hong Kong, pointing out significant potential to develop multi-destination itineraries that encourage international and mainland travelers to explore both cities alongside other mainland destinations.

Showcasing major second-half mega events and local heritage

The networking session brought together over 150 participants, including tour operators, hospitality leaders, and online travel giants such as Ctrip and Meituan across Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Guizhou, and Yunnan. Officials presented the "Only in Hong Kong" campaign, which highlights the city's dynamic skyline, accessible hiking trails, historic neighborhoods, and blend of Eastern and Western cultures.

Promotional efforts placed strong emphasis on a packed schedule of upcoming flagship events in the second half of the year. The lineup features the inaugural International Lantern Spectacular, Halloween celebrations, the Hong Kong Cyclothon, the Wine and Dine Festival, Hong Kong WinterFest, and the annual New Year Countdown fireworks.

Theme park showcases and business matching

Adding a lively visual element to the conference, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort delivered a live musical performance featuring popular characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Woody, Jessie, LinaBell, and CookieAnn alongside park performers to showcase the city's family-friendly entertainment offerings.

In conjunction with the promotional showcase, the Tourism Board staged a targeted business-matching mission that paired Hong Kong attractions, hotels, and travel agencies with regional buyers. Discussions focused on crafting in-depth cultural itineraries, mega-event packages, and family leisure travel tailored to travelers from Western China, with tourism officials pledging sustained promotional initiatives across mainland platforms to support long-term industry growth.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
International Schools Fair 2026 end on high note as families gain key academic insights
NEWS
1 hour ago
Tesla driver dies after collapsing at wheel in Island Eastern Corridor collision
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Golfer airlifted to hospital after collapsing at Sai Kung Kau Sai Chau golf course
NEWS
2 hours ago
Former district councillor among three arrested over alleged seditious acts outside Prince Edward station
NEWS
4 hours ago
Suspended digital display screen dangles mid-air at Hong Kong Airport Terminal 2
NEWS
5 hours ago
International Schools Fair opens today and ends at 4pm at Cordis Hotel
NEWS
7 hours ago
HK Disneyland Hotel pauses for glow-up but holiday treats await
NEWS
8 hours ago
HKMA alerts public to rising scams involving unauthorized mobile wallet card binding
NEWS
9 hours ago
DEVB demands departmental reports over malfunctioning lifts at Queen Mary Hospital
NEWS
9 hours ago
Pansy Ho shares candid memories of late father Stanley Ho and friendships with Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui
NEWS
23 hours ago
HKO recaps extraordinary 15-day journey of resurrected tropical cyclone Saudel
NEWS
04-09-2026 19:23 HKT
Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans
NEWS
03-09-2026 19:26 HKT
Long queues form at Central betting branch ahead of record $228m Mark Six draw
NEWS
04-09-2026 20:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.