HKTB promotes major mega events and new global campaign at Chengdu networking summit

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) hosted a major tourism networking conference in Chengdu on Friday, partnering with Hong Kong trade delegates to showcase the city's latest global promotional campaign, key second-half mega events, and bespoke travel itineraries to more than 100 media and industry representatives from across Western China.

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Held on the sidelines of the wider Hong Kong Week 2026 initiative organized by the Hong Kong government in Sichuan province, the gathering aimed to deepen commercial cooperation between travel operators from Hong Kong and Western China while encouraging more mainland visitors to plan trips to the city.

Expanding reach across Western China markets

Tourism Board chairman Peter Lam noted that Western China has long served as a vital source market for inbound visitors, expressing optimism that closer trade exchanges will spur the creation of more creative, high-value travel packages. He added that tourism authorities will continue collaborating closely with regional partners to highlight Hong Kong's distinctive urban appeal and drive repeat visits.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law emphasized the complementary strengths of Chengdu and Hong Kong, pointing out significant potential to develop multi-destination itineraries that encourage international and mainland travelers to explore both cities alongside other mainland destinations.

Showcasing major second-half mega events and local heritage

The networking session brought together over 150 participants, including tour operators, hospitality leaders, and online travel giants such as Ctrip and Meituan across Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Guizhou, and Yunnan. Officials presented the "Only in Hong Kong" campaign, which highlights the city's dynamic skyline, accessible hiking trails, historic neighborhoods, and blend of Eastern and Western cultures.

Promotional efforts placed strong emphasis on a packed schedule of upcoming flagship events in the second half of the year. The lineup features the inaugural International Lantern Spectacular, Halloween celebrations, the Hong Kong Cyclothon, the Wine and Dine Festival, Hong Kong WinterFest, and the annual New Year Countdown fireworks.

Theme park showcases and business matching

Adding a lively visual element to the conference, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort delivered a live musical performance featuring popular characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Woody, Jessie, LinaBell, and CookieAnn alongside park performers to showcase the city's family-friendly entertainment offerings.

In conjunction with the promotional showcase, the Tourism Board staged a targeted business-matching mission that paired Hong Kong attractions, hotels, and travel agencies with regional buyers. Discussions focused on crafting in-depth cultural itineraries, mega-event packages, and family leisure travel tailored to travelers from Western China, with tourism officials pledging sustained promotional initiatives across mainland platforms to support long-term industry growth.