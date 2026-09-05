HK Disneyland Hotel pauses for glow-up but holiday treats await

A full slate of seasonal delights will keep the magic cooking at every table while the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel takes a pause for renovation next month.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The hotel announced on Friday a comprehensive refurbishment starting October 12 to bring Disney sparks to every corner.

As the only Disney resort with a mountain-and-sea view globally, Anita Lai, vice president of communications and public affairs, said the hotel has witnessed countless cheers and smiles from guests over the past two decades. "It’s time for a glow up."

The upgrade aims to blend classic Disney charm with immersive storytelling, innovative design, and elevated service standards.

With Disney’s steady stream of global blockbusters, she revealed the renovation will prioritize themed room offerings for guests to immerse themselves in the magic.

During the temporary closure of the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, two other resort hotels, Disney Explorers Lodge and Disney’s Hollywood Hotel, will provide over 1,300 rooms for incoming guests.

Holiday culinary offerings keep magic alive

Ahead of the National Day Golden Week, the resort unveils a vibrant feast of holiday menus for visitors, offering bites from Halloween thrills to Christmas cheer, all with beloved Disney characters.

Notably, the popular “Jack Skellington’s The Nightmare Before Dinner,” which sold over 7,000 sets last year, will make a spooky return, featuring a fish skeleton-shaped main course and desserts with smoke effects.

+ 5

Available at the River View Cafe from September 18 to November 1, the experience also includes meet-and-greet sessions with characters Jack Skellington, Sally, and Oogie Boogie from the movie.

To mark the autumn season, Disney Explorers Lodge’s Dragon Wind is presenting a “Hairy Crab Dinner Set” from October 5 to December 6, offering two whole hairy crabs and Disney-character crab roe dim sum.

When Christmas takes over, Frozen magic comes alive as guests step into the World of Frozen, where Olaf and snowman-shaped delicacies will roll out in phases from November 19 through March.

Meanwhile, as the countdown to "Avengers: Doomsday" begins, the themed dish "Worlds Collide Platter" will land at Disney’s Hollywood Hotel’s The Archvist from October 12 through February.

For Disney dim sum fans, Crystal Lotus serves up one last hurrah until October 11, with signature dishes including the Olu Mel Pineapple Seafood Bun, Duffy & ShellieMay Sweet Bun, and Winnie the Pooh Honey Custard Bun, before the hotel renovation begins.

Record-breaking summer sales

"Our goal is to keep the guests amazed with character-driven dishes, immersive dining, and fresh menus, making every bite inseparable from the Disney journey," said Manfred Wong, Director of Food and Beverage.

Highlighting the importance of immersive experiences, Wong pointed to the "Halloween Dine & Play Party," where positive feedback on the "Make Your Own Halloween Pizza" has been received since its introduction.

He also reported a strong summer performance at the “Pixar Summer Fest”, where nearly 150,000 food items were sold in two months, with the Sulley-inspired mint chocolate soft serve selling over 50,000 units since June.

Separately, the reopened Plaza Inn has welcomed over 40,000 guests since June, with three newly launched princess-themed buns selling nearly 15,000 units.

It is reported that the average occupancy across the resort's three hotels has exceeded 80 percent during the summer period.

In a bid to cater to wider needs from visitors, Wong also shed light on expanded Halal-certified options, including snacks from the Karibuni Grill, Disney character frozen lollipops and two Halloween-themed barbecue platters.