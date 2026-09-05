logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKMA alerts public to rising scams involving unauthorized mobile wallet card binding

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued a warning to the public and the banking sector after receiving multiple reports from lenders regarding fraudulent schemes involving the unauthorized binding of payment and ATM cards to contactless mobile payment services.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The de facto central bank has shared the operational tactics behind the scams with financial institutions across the city, urging banks to remain vigilant and step up fraud prevention education for their customers.

According to the regulator, scammers typically pose as merchants, service providers, or other recognized organizations using phishing text messages, fake websites, or fraudulent phone calls. 

Using various pretexts, such as offering customer compensation or refunds for goods, the fraudsters trick unsuspecting individuals into surrendering sensitive financial information, including card numbers and ATM personal identification numbers.

After acquiring the credentials, the criminals attempt to register the victims' cards on digital wallets installed on their own devices. 

To complete the setup, they manipulate the cardholders into authorizing the binding requests through mobile banking apps or two-way text verification prompts, subsequently draining funds through unauthorized contactless transactions.

Highlighting that linking payment cards to mobile wallets is a high-risk process, the monetary authority cautioned residents never to click on hyperlinks embedded in messages from unverified sources. 

The regulator stressed that individuals must never disclose card details, ATM PINs, login credentials, or one-time verification passwords to third parties.

The watchdog also advised consumers against following unverified instructions to confirm transactions or approve authorization requests sent via banking applications or SMS messages. 

Cardholders should scrutinize all official bank notifications and promptly reject any card-binding request that they did not initiate themselves.

Individuals who suspect their cards have been compromised or believe they have fallen victim to fraud are advised to contact their financial institutions immediately, report the incident to law enforcement, or seek assistance through the police anti-scam helpline.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
International Schools Fair opens today and ends at 4pm at Cordis Hotel
NEWS
31 mins ago
HK Disneyland Hotel pauses for glow-up but holiday treats await
NEWS
1 hour ago
DEVB demands departmental reports over malfunctioning lifts at Queen Mary Hospital
NEWS
2 hours ago
Pansy Ho shares candid memories of late father Stanley Ho and friendships with Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui
NEWS
16 hours ago
Night Recap - September 4, 2026
NEWS
17 hours ago
Long queues form at Central betting branch ahead of record $228m Mark Six draw
NEWS
17 hours ago
AIRSIDE and Manulife launch three-day Longevity and Wellbeing Fest in Kai Tak
NEWS
18 hours ago
Renowned European equestrian show CAVALLUNA makes Asia debut in Hong Kong this Sep
NEWS
18 hours ago
HKO recaps extraordinary 15-day journey of resurrected tropical cyclone Saudel
NEWS
19 hours ago
Customs arrests five in citywide crackdown on pirated karaoke tracks at party rooms
NEWS
20 hours ago
Louis Koo and production house sued for $149 million over unpaid loan
NEWS
03-09-2026 17:07 HKT
Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans
NEWS
03-09-2026 19:26 HKT
CityU concludes probe into orientation camp controversy as involved students apologize
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.