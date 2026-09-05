DEVB demands departmental reports over malfunctioning lifts at Queen Mary Hospital

Hong Kong's Development Bureau (DEVB) has demanded detailed reports from two government departments following widespread operational malfunctions affecting newly installed elevators at the new Clinical Block of Queen Mary Hospital.

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The bureau announced that it will conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the inspection, acceptance procedures, and on-site oversight carried out by the Architectural Services Department and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department throughout the hospital project.

Both departments had been tasked with supervising the appointed contractor during the construction.

After initial reports highlighted unsatisfactory progress and lift instability, authorities prioritized urgent troubleshooting and rectification over the past several months to minimize overall project delays.

Engineering teams have been carrying out thorough examinations across multiple components, including electronic circuitry, structural connections, elevator shaft conditions, and overall installation workmanship to identify root causes.

Officials noted that repair operations are proceeding according to plan and are anticipated to conclude within the fourth quarter of this year.

With rectification efforts underway, the bureau confirmed that it is initiating a thorough review into the supervisory performance of the two departments.

The assessment will evaluate potential lapses in departmental monitoring and identify necessary enhancements for oversight mechanisms across similar public work projects.

Both departments must submit comprehensive accounts of their supervisory work, allowing the bureau to finalize its review and present follow-up recommendations by October.