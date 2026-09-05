Golfer airlifted to hospital after collapsing at Sai Kung Kau Sai Chau golf course

A 64-year-old man was airlifted to hospital on Saturday afternoon after suddenly collapsing and sustaining a head injury while playing at The Jockey Club Kau Sai Chau Public Golf Course in Sai Kung.

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The incident occurred around 1pm when the golfer abruptly lost consciousness and fell to the ground, striking his head during his round on the offshore course.

Golf course staff who witnessed the sudden collapse immediately alerted emergency services for assistance. Given the remote island location of the sports facility, a Government Flying Service helicopter was deployed to the scene to conduct an emergency airlift.

Paramedics transferred the unconscious victim onto the helicopter and flew him directly to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan for urgent medical treatment and resuscitation.

Police officers have launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the sudden medical emergency. Investigators are gathering details regarding the man's medical history and the sequence of events leading up to the collapse.