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NEWS

Tesla driver dies after collapsing at wheel in Island Eastern Corridor collision

NEWS
7 mins ago
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A 54-year-old driver has died following a two-car collision on the Island Eastern Corridor on Saturday morning after he reportedly lost consciousness behind the wheel of his electric vehicle.

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The incident occurred at around 10.37am when the driver, surnamed Cheung, was found unresponsive in his car and rushed to hospital by ambulance, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver may have experienced a sudden medical episode or blackout while driving, leaving the black Tesla to travel uncontrolled into nearby traffic before colliding.

A passing traffic police officer who witnessed the scene immediately rushed over to assist. Finding the victim unconscious inside the vehicle with deployed airbags, the officer administered artificial respiration for three minutes, but the driver remained unresponsive until emergency medical crews arrived to take over resuscitation efforts.

Footage circulating online captured the moment the black Tesla abruptly lost control on the highway, squeezing between two forward vehicles before brushing against a car on the left side and gradually grinding to a halt.

Police have launched an investigation into the fatal collision to establish the precise sequence of events and whether an underlying medical condition triggered the incident.

The accident led to significant disruptions for motorists heading toward Hong Kong Island's business districts. 

The Transport Department announced that several Central-bound lanes on the Island Eastern Corridor near North Point Ferry Pier were closed to facilitate emergency operations and on-site investigation, restricting motorists to the remaining open lanes.

To manage the heavy traffic buildup, authorities also implemented intermittent closures at the Hong Kong-bound tubes of the Eastern Harbour Crossing. 

Transport officials warned of severe congestion in the area and advised drivers to plan extra traveling time or consider using alternative routes.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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